Jakobi Meyers, Chandler Jones ruled out; Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams exit report

  
Published September 15, 2023 03:55 PM

Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers officially will not play.

The team ruled him out for Sunday’s game against Buffalo after he failed to clear concussion protocol.

“Everybody has to step up and give themselves great opportunities to produce,” coach Josh McDaniels said Friday, via Rachel Gossen of the team website. “And that’s a good thing for them, you know what I mean? That’s what the National Football League is about; we won’t have any more weeks where we don’t have somebody that’s banged up. The season has begun, and the injuries will happen as nature takes its course and other people have opportunities here to go out there and produce.”

Meyers had nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 win over Denver.

Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Carter, Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Tucker are the other wideouts on the Raiders’ active roster.

Defensive end Chandler Jones (personal) will not play a second consecutive week.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and receiver Davante Adams (foot) both had full practices Thursday and Friday and are good to go for Sunday.

Receiver DeAndre Carter (knee) was upgraded to full participation in Friday’s practice. Offensive guard Jordan Meredith (calf) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) also had full practices.