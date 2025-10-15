Jakobi Meyers joins Brock Bowers in missing Wednesday’s practice

The Raiders likely won’t have tight end Brock Bowers back until Week 9, after the team’s bye week.

Bowers remained out of practice on Wednesday.

He injured his knee in the season opener and played through it for several weeks before sitting out Week 5.

The Raiders also didn’t have wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) at Wednesday’s practice.

Meyers, who has 29 catches for 329 yards this season, could be a trade target for several teams before the Nov. 4 deadline. He requested a trade on Aug. 25 after not receiving a contract extension from the Raiders..

Running back Dylan Laube (hamstring) also sat out Wednesday’s session.