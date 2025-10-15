 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jakobi Meyers joins Brock Bowers in missing Wednesday’s practice

  
Published October 15, 2025 07:51 PM

The Raiders likely won’t have tight end Brock Bowers back until Week 9, after the team’s bye week.

Bowers remained out of practice on Wednesday.

He injured his knee in the season opener and played through it for several weeks before sitting out Week 5.

The Raiders also didn’t have wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) at Wednesday’s practice.

Meyers, who has 29 catches for 329 yards this season, could be a trade target for several teams before the Nov. 4 deadline. He requested a trade on Aug. 25 after not receiving a contract extension from the Raiders..

Running back Dylan Laube (hamstring) also sat out Wednesday’s session.