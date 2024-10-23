 Skip navigation
Jakobi Meyers set to return to practice on Wednesday

  
Published October 23, 2024 03:30 PM

The Raiders’ passing game could use some help and one key player is getting back on the field.

Head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters in his news conference that receiver Jakobi Meyers is set to practice on Wednesday.

Meyers has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

While rookie tight end Brock Bowers leads the Raiders with 47 catches and 477 yards, Meyers is second in both categories with 25 receptions and 273 yards in five games.

The Raiders will release their first injury report of the week later in the day, as they get ready to host the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.