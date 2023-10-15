Jakorian Bennett, Tyquan Thornton active for Raiders-Patriots game

The Patriots had no surprises among their inactives, other than Malik Cunningham replacing Bailey Zappe as the backup quarterback to Mac Jones.

Jones could be a on short leash today.

Bailey Zappe will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Will Grier, receiver, Kayshon Boutte, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), receiver Demario Douglas (concussion), offensive lineman Cole Strange (knee) and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee).

The nine players the Patriots listed as questionable are dressed.

Receiver Tyquan Thornton will make his season debut against the Raiders.

Offensive linemen Trent Brown (chest) and Michael Onwenu (ankle), defensive tackles Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee), edge rusher Josh Uche (knee) and defensive backs Jonathan Jones (ankle), Shaun Wade (shoulder) and Kyle Dugger (foot) also are active.

Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) also is active after being listed as questionable.

The Raiders’ inactives are outside linebacker Amari Burney, offensive tackle Justin Herron (concussion), cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), quarterback Aidan O’Connell, defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, safety Christopher Smith and receiver Kristian Wilkerson.