Jalen Carter will return to practice on Monday

The Eagles will get a big part of their defense back on the practice field on Monday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed the first string of practices at training camp because of a shoulder injury, but head coach Nick Sirianni said at a press conference that Carter will participate in Monday’s session.

There was no sign from the Eagles that they were concerned about an extended absence for Carter and his return to work now suggests that there’s not much concern he will make anything worse by participating in drills. Given the fact that Carter played more than 80 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season, that’s a positive sign for the health of the Eagles defense.

Rookie safety Andrew Mukuba was hurt in Saturday’s practice. He remains out on Monday, but Sirianni did not offer other details about his condition.