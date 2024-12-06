Jalen Coker doubtful, Jadeveon Clowney questionable for Panthers

The Panthers are set to be without wide receiver Jalen Coker against the Eagles on Sunday.

Coker has missed the last two games with a quad injury and he is listed as doubtful to play this weekend. Coker has 17 catches for 263 yards on the season and nine of the catches for 155 yards and Coker’s only touchdown came after quarterback Bryce Young’s return to the lineup.

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) remained out practice on Friday and he is listed as questionable.

Right guard Robert Hunt (back), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring), tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (neck), linebacer D.J. Wonnum (knee), cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder), and safety Nick Scott (hamstring, personal) are also listed as questionable.

