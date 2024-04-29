 Skip navigation
Jalen Guyton visits Raiders

  
April 29, 2024

The Raiders added tight end Brock Bowers to their offense in the first round of the draft and they spent some time with another potential addition on Monday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that wide receiver Jalen Guyton visited with the team.

Guyton is a familiar face to the Raiders because he spent the last five seasons in the AFC West as a member of the Chargers. He returned in midseason from a 2022 torn ACL to play in eight games last season and finished the year with 10 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders didn’t draft a wide receiver this year. Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Kristian Wilkerson, and DJ Turner are on the roster.