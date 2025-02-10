 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Jalen Hurts credits Philly D shutting down the Chiefs: “Defense wins championships”

  
Published February 10, 2025 06:44 AM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, but he credited the defense for being the biggest reason for beating the Chiefs.

Hurts said after the game that he has been impressed all season with the way his teammates on the other side of the ball contributed, and never more so than on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Defense played their ass off. They played how they played all year. I truly believe offense wins games but defense wins championships. How our defense has been able to play is a great testament to them,” Hurts said.

The winning quarterback is usually named the Super Bowl Most Valuable player, but Josh Sweat, who had 2.5 sacks for the Eagles, would have been as good a choice as Hurts for MVP. Hurts himself knows that the defense led the charge for the Eagles.