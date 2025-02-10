Jalen Hurts credits Philly D shutting down the Chiefs: “Defense wins championships”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, but he credited the defense for being the biggest reason for beating the Chiefs.

Hurts said after the game that he has been impressed all season with the way his teammates on the other side of the ball contributed, and never more so than on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Defense played their ass off. They played how they played all year. I truly believe offense wins games but defense wins championships. How our defense has been able to play is a great testament to them,” Hurts said.

The winning quarterback is usually named the Super Bowl Most Valuable player, but Josh Sweat, who had 2.5 sacks for the Eagles, would have been as good a choice as Hurts for MVP. Hurts himself knows that the defense led the charge for the Eagles.