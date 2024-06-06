 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts: Eagles’ offense is 95 percent new with Kellen Moore

  
Published June 6, 2024 01:28 PM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a lot to learn this offseason.

Hurts said that new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is bringing in an almost completely different scheme than Hurts has played in before, and that he still has work to do before he knows the offense as well as he needs to know it.

“This whole offseason has been about learning,” Hurts said. “You get to a point where you feel comfortable with this, but that time comes when you can rep it, rep it, rep it later on, but right now it’s been a lot of new inventory — the majority of it, probably 95 percent of it being new, it’s just been that process. And it’s been a fun process because you get to see what works for other people. The number of coaches I’ve had since I’ve been here, I’ve taken in a lot of new knowledge and new understanding.”

Hurts said it’s still early in the process of installing the new offense and learning how Moore and new quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier like to do things, but he’s confident they’re heading in the right direction.

“I thought I had a great offseason here, just learning and taking in everything,” Hurts said. “Coming back to training camp ready to go.”