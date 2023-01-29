 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts: I didn’t know how far we’d go, but I never said it couldn’t be done

  
Published January 29, 2023 03:33 PM
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_230129
January 29, 2023 07:32 PM
Quarterback Jalen Hurts talks to media about the work needed to get the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl and bringing the energy to Arizona.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a finalist for offensive player of the year and MVP this year, but he didn’t have one of his splashiest performances in Sunday’s NFC title game.

The Eagles didn’t need Hurts to have that kind of game to take out the 49ers, however. Hurts ran for 39 yards and a touchdown while completing 15-of-25 passes for 121 yards in a 31-7 win that moved the Eagles to 16-1 in games that Hurts started this season.

Hurts wasn’t viewed as a sure thing when the Eagles drafted him and questions lingered into this season about whether he was the right man to lead the offense. Hurts quoted his favorite bible verse after Sunday’s win — “You may not know now but later you’ll understand.” — while saying that he always felt a result like this was within reach for the Eagles.
“I said early in the week that this is not a time for reflection,” Hurts said in his postgame press conference. “It’s really hard for me to do that. I try to enjoy the moment, but my joy comes in winning. I know the job isn’t done. I never knew how far we would come, I never knew how far we’d go, but I never said it couldn’t be done.”

Hurts added “hopefully people understand” in reference to the bible verse and it’s safe to say that Philadelphia doesn’t need any further explanation right now.