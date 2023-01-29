Jalen Hurts: I didn’t know how far we’d go, but I never said it couldn’t be done

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a finalist for offensive player of the year and MVP this year, but he didn’t have one of his splashiest performances in Sunday’s NFC title game.

The Eagles didn’t need Hurts to have that kind of game to take out the 49ers, however. Hurts ran for 39 yards and a touchdown while completing 15-of-25 passes for 121 yards in a 31-7 win that moved the Eagles to 16-1 in games that Hurts started this season.

Hurts wasn’t viewed as a sure thing when the Eagles drafted him and questions lingered into this season about whether he was the right man to lead the offense. Hurts quoted his favorite bible verse after Sunday’s win — “You may not know now but later you’ll understand.” — while saying that he always felt a result like this was within reach for the Eagles.

“I said early in the week that this is not a time for reflection,” Hurts said in his postgame press conference. “It’s really hard for me to do that. I try to enjoy the moment, but my joy comes in winning. I know the job isn’t done. I never knew how far we would come, I never knew how far we’d go, but I never said it couldn’t be done.”

Hurts added “hopefully people understand” in reference to the bible verse and it’s safe to say that Philadelphia doesn’t need any further explanation right now.