Jalen Hurts: I don’t call it the tush push, I just call it the quarterback sneak

The player who gets the ball on the tush push doesn’t like that term. And he’s not big on Brotherly Shove, either.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked during Super Bowl about the tush push, and he said that’s not a term he uses, preferring the same word for the play that has been used in football for decades.

“I don’t call it that,” Hurts said. “You call it that. I call it the quarterback sneak. I keep it very standard.”

The enhancement the Eagles put on the quarterback sneak, with Hurts getting pushed forward by teammates lined up behind him in the backfield, has become so effective that some other teams want the play banned. But ultimately, the biggest difference between the quarterback sneak that Hurts runs and the quarterback sneak that every other quarterback runs is Hurts is a lot better at it. No matter what you call it.