 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts: I don’t call it the tush push, I just call it the quarterback sneak

  
Published February 3, 2025 08:24 PM

The player who gets the ball on the tush push doesn’t like that term. And he’s not big on Brotherly Shove, either.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked during Super Bowl about the tush push, and he said that’s not a term he uses, preferring the same word for the play that has been used in football for decades.

“I don’t call it that,” Hurts said. “You call it that. I call it the quarterback sneak. I keep it very standard.”

The enhancement the Eagles put on the quarterback sneak, with Hurts getting pushed forward by teammates lined up behind him in the backfield, has become so effective that some other teams want the play banned. But ultimately, the biggest difference between the quarterback sneak that Hurts runs and the quarterback sneak that every other quarterback runs is Hurts is a lot better at it. No matter what you call it.