 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts listed as limited at Eagles practice

  
Published January 8, 2025 05:56 PM

The Eagles had their top two quarterbacks on the practice field on Wednesday.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said before practice that Hurts would take part in his first on-field work since suffering a concussion in Week 16 and he was listed as a limited participant on the team’s injury report. That was to be expected given the steps needed to clear the concussion protocol and Hurts should be able to move up to full participation if he is symptom-free after the session.

If that’s the case, it will look good for his chances of playing against the Packers on Sunday.

Kenny Pickett also took part in practice on a limited basis. Pickett injured his ribs in Week 17 and had to leave the Eagles’ win over the Cowboys, but his presence on the practice field bodes well for his chances of playing as well.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, rest) and running back Will Shipley (ankle) were the team’s other limited practice participants. Guard Trevor Keegan (illness) was the only player on the active roster who didn’t practice at all.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist), and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) were all full participants.