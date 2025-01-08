Jalen Hurts listed as limited at Eagles practice

The Eagles had their top two quarterbacks on the practice field on Wednesday.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said before practice that Hurts would take part in his first on-field work since suffering a concussion in Week 16 and he was listed as a limited participant on the team’s injury report. That was to be expected given the steps needed to clear the concussion protocol and Hurts should be able to move up to full participation if he is symptom-free after the session.

If that’s the case, it will look good for his chances of playing against the Packers on Sunday.

Kenny Pickett also took part in practice on a limited basis. Pickett injured his ribs in Week 17 and had to leave the Eagles’ win over the Cowboys, but his presence on the practice field bodes well for his chances of playing as well.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, rest) and running back Will Shipley (ankle) were the team’s other limited practice participants. Guard Trevor Keegan (illness) was the only player on the active roster who didn’t practice at all.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist), and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) were all full participants.

