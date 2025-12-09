Jalen Hurts: Loss definitely stings, but it’s about how I respond to a test

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a particularly ugly performance in Monday night’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

He finished the night 21-of-40 passing for 240 yards with four interceptions and a lost fumble, setting a new career high with four picks and five total giveaways. Of course, the last interception was the most consequential, as the Eagles were in a strong position to at least tie the game if not win it before Cam Hart tipped a pass that Tony Jefferson picked off to end the contest.

“I knew it was going to be a tight-window throw,” Hurts said postgame of the last interception. “I’d have to watch the film to see it from the film’s point of view. Ultimately, it’s a play that I didn’t make. He got a hand on the ball and I didn’t make the play.

“That’s a play that we’ve made a million times in that scenario versus a cloud corner and I didn’t make that play this time around.”

Generally, Hurts said he had too many turnovers, which was a clear factor in the loss. As a player who has not turned the ball over much throughout his career, Hurts uncharacteristically now has seven giveaways in his last two games.

Is this an outlier or a trend?

“That’s for everyone else to determine,” Hurts said. “For me, we lost the game and I didn’t play well enough to help us win the game. And so, I look at it like I look at every game in terms of win or loss — how I respond to what the game presented [in] itself. So, that’s my mentality.”

With the Eagles having lost each of their last three games, Hurts wants to make sure he’s leading the team to be as resilient as possible moving forward. Philadelphia will begin the last quarter of the season by hosting the Raiders next Sunday afternoon.

“I think winning is a point of pride to me. That’s why we play the game. And I’ve got to find ways to lead our team to victories,” Hurts said. “It’s not something that’s foreign to us. We’re just not able to do it at the moment. It starts with me and how I play, how I lead, and how I go out there and do my job. So, when I look at it, at any point, it’s about how I respond to a test — how I respond to it and what level of resilience and resolve I have to push forward and figure things out.

“[I]t definitely stings, definitely stings,” Hurts added. “But, how do you respond? And that’s the only way I know how to look at it. Again, you’re going to see what type of resolve [this team has] — what’s in us to respond the way we want to. So, we’ve just got to dig.”