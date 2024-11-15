 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
nbc_pft_hurtsevaluation_241115.jpg
Hurts evaluated for concussion vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
nbc_pft_hurtsevaluation_241115.jpg
Hurts evaluated for concussion vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts on concussion evaluation: “I guess I beat the protocol”

  
Published November 15, 2024 08:33 AM

Late in the first half of Thursday night’s win over the Commanders, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ended up in the medical tent for a preliminary concussion evaluation.

By halftime, Hurts was out of the tent and jogging to the locker room.

He was asked about the evaluation after the game.

“I guess I beat the protocol,” Hurts said.

He was asked if he knows how he did that.

“I beat the protocol,” Hurts said.

Was he surprised about being evaluated?

“It happens,” Hurts said. “Was I surprised? I don’t know.”

It was surprising he ended up in the tent when he did. It was surprising he didn’t end up in the tent after the failed trick play that resulted in Hurts’s head whipsawing against the ground. He struggled to get up. It looked more than like enough to check him out. It didn’t happen — despite the various people who are present at the game for the sole purpose of monitoring players for potential concussion evaluations.

As to Hurts’s reference to beating the protocol, he and all players need to realize that the protocol is there for their own good. Most players view it as a hurdle to be overcome, an impediment to what they’re trying to do.

That makes it even more important that the NFL regard the concussion evaluation not as a checklist but as healthcare. In many cases, it’s involuntary healthcare.

If it’s even healthcare at all.