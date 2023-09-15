Jalen Hurts on dispute with A.J. Brown: “Everybody wants to make plays”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown had an exchange of words on the sideline Thursday night that got heated enough that head coach Nick Sirianni stood between them, but Hurts downplayed it afterward.

“Yeah, I think everybody wants to make plays, and everybody wants to contribute,” Hurts said, via NJ.com. “I have no worry about him. He is a great player, great teammate, great friend. We’ll do anything and everything with winning in mind.”

Brown may have been frustrated that it was DeVonta Smith and not him making the biggest plays in the Eagles’ passing game. Both Smith and Brown caught four passes, but Smith had 131 yards and a touchdown, while Brown had only 29 yards, and the Eagles’ efforts to get him the ball in the end zone were unsuccessful.

Eagles center Jason Kelce said there’s nothing wrong with Brown expressing his frustration.

“Everybody’s going to get frustrated,” Kelce said. “I mean, I’ve been frustrated on the sideline. I was frustrated last week. I think that you want guys talking. I think actually, it’s worse when guys aren’t talking. So the fact that they were having an exchange at all is a positive in my mind.”

Brown did not talk to reporters after the game.