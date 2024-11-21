Jalen Hurts returns to full participation; DeVonta Smith remains out

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice. Hurts was limited a day earlier.

Hurts also was on the report in Week 10 with what was listed as a limited practice for rest on Nov. 6. Coach Nick Sirianni later indicated Hurts was dealing with an ankle issue.

Hurts has thrown 12 touchdowns and five interceptions and has run for 11 touchdowns.

The Eagles also saw the return of linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin) to full participation after limited work Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt (ankle) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot) got back to limited work after sitting out a day earlier.

Defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) remained out, and wide receiver Britain Covey (shoulder) again was a full participant.