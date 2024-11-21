 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts returns to full participation; DeVonta Smith remains out

  
Published November 21, 2024 06:08 PM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice. Hurts was limited a day earlier.

Hurts also was on the report in Week 10 with what was listed as a limited practice for rest on Nov. 6. Coach Nick Sirianni later indicated Hurts was dealing with an ankle issue.

Hurts has thrown 12 touchdowns and five interceptions and has run for 11 touchdowns.

The Eagles also saw the return of linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin) to full participation after limited work Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt (ankle) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot) got back to limited work after sitting out a day earlier.

Defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) remained out, and wide receiver Britain Covey (shoulder) again was a full participant.