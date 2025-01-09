 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts returns to full participation, putting him on track to return Sunday

  
Published January 9, 2025 06:37 PM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger) is on his way to returning to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Hurts returned to practice Wednesday with limited work, and he had full participation on Thursday.

He was diagnosed with a concussion in the first quarter of the Dec. 22 game against the Commanders, keeping him out the past two games. Kenny Pickett started against the Cowboys in Week 17, and Tanner McKee got the nod last Sunday with Pickett nursing an injury to his ribs.

Pickett remained limited Thursday.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/rest) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday, but the Eagles expect him to play.

Offensive guard Trevor Keegan (illness) did not practice for a second consecutive day.

The Eagles added offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (ankle) to the report as a limited participant, and running back Will Shipley (ankle) remained limited. Right tackle Lane Johnson got limited work for load management.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) again were full participants.