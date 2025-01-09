A.J. Brown out of practice Thursday, Eagles expect him to play Sunday

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and his participation level dropped on Thursday.

Brown was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a knee issue and reporters noted that he left the session early with a member of the team’s training staff. Brown was not on the practice field at all on Thursday as the team continued working ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Packers.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles expect Brown to play against Green Bay and that the team is managing his work during the week in order for him to be as healthy as possible come kickoff.

Brown’s status will get another update on Friday when the Eagles practice and issue injury designations, but it seems that the Eagles will have a key offensive player operating at less than 100 percent.