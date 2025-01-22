Jalen Hurts says he’s on track to play

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t showing any doubt about his availability for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.

Hurts injured his left knee during last Sunday’s win over the Rams, but never came out of the game and he was able to take part in a walkthrough practice on Wednesday. Hurts said at a press conference later in the day that he’s on track to play this weekend.

“It’s just been progressing,” Hurts said. “Taking it a day at a time. I was able to participate today and be involved in stuff, so just taking it a day at a time.”

Hurts was asked if he thought he’d be able to play without any limitations and said only that he hopes to continue making progress over the rest of the week. The Eagles will practice twice more before they host the Commanders.