Jalen Hurts turned down Netflix Quarterback documentary

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says he turned down the opportunity to be featured on the Netflix documentary series Quarterback last year, and when he was approached recently about appearing in Season 2, he again said no.

Hurts said he hasn’t watched Quarterback but when he was asked about it a year ago he didn’t think it would be right for him.

“I actually turned it down last year. I didn’t feel it was appropriate for the year so I turned down the opportunity to be on it,” Hurts said.

Hurts believes that some day he’ll participate in some kind of project that tells his story, but he sees that as something that would happen toward the end of his career.

“That time will come. There’s a lot of the journey to be told and there’s a lot yet to unfold that will be told one day, and that time will come,” Hurts said.

Season 1 of Quarterback featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. There has been no word about which quarterbacks will participate in Season 2.