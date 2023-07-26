 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lee Kiefer
Lee Kiefer becomes second U.S. fencer to win three individual world championships medals
Doug Ghim
Matchups in Minnesota: 3M Open Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 6
Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

Top Clips

nbc_simms_rotodraftguide_230726_1920x1080_2249052739545.jpg
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4ehl_230726.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lee Kiefer
Lee Kiefer becomes second U.S. fencer to win three individual world championships medals
Doug Ghim
Matchups in Minnesota: 3M Open Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 6
Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

Top Clips

nbc_simms_rotodraftguide_230726_1920x1080_2249052739545.jpg
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4ehl_230726.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts turned down Netflix Quarterback documentary

  
Published July 26, 2023 12:37 PM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says he turned down the opportunity to be featured on the Netflix documentary series Quarterback last year, and when he was approached recently about appearing in Season 2, he again said no.

Hurts said he hasn’t watched Quarterback but when he was asked about it a year ago he didn’t think it would be right for him.

“I actually turned it down last year. I didn’t feel it was appropriate for the year so I turned down the opportunity to be on it,” Hurts said.

Hurts believes that some day he’ll participate in some kind of project that tells his story, but he sees that as something that would happen toward the end of his career.

“That time will come. There’s a lot of the journey to be told and there’s a lot yet to unfold that will be told one day, and that time will come,” Hurts said.

Season 1 of Quarterback featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. There has been no word about which quarterbacks will participate in Season 2.