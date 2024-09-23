Jalen Mills set to join Jets practice squad

Defensive back Jalen Mills failed to make the Giants roster this summer, but he may still have a chance to play home games at MetLife Stadium this season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mills is signing with the Jets’ practice squad. The Giants signed Mills in March and released the veteran in mid-August.

Mills spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, so he’s familiar with playing against his new team. Mills started 34 of the 43 games he played in New England and recorded 123 tackles, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Mills also played 67 games for the Eagles, including their Super Bowl LII victory, so he gives the Jets an experienced option to use in the back end once he gets settled into the team’s defensive scheme.