nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Jalen Mills set to join Jets practice squad

  
Published September 23, 2024 05:33 PM

Defensive back Jalen Mills failed to make the Giants roster this summer, but he may still have a chance to play home games at MetLife Stadium this season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mills is signing with the Jets’ practice squad. The Giants signed Mills in March and released the veteran in mid-August.

Mills spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, so he’s familiar with playing against his new team. Mills started 34 of the 43 games he played in New England and recorded 123 tackles, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Mills also played 67 games for the Eagles, including their Super Bowl LII victory, so he gives the Jets an experienced option to use in the back end once he gets settled into the team’s defensive scheme.