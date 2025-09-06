Jalen Nailor (hand) is good to go for Vikings on Monday night

On Monday night, the Vikings won’t be as shorthanded at receiver as the Vikings had feared.

Receiver Jalen Nailor has no injury designation on the final report in advance of the Week 1 game at Chicago. It means that he’s good to go, following a mid-August hand injury that coach Kevin O’Connell had described as “week to week.” Nailor was a full participant in practice all week.

Receiver Jordan Addison is serving a three-game suspension for pleading guilty to a DUI-related offense. The Vikings traded on August 27 for Adam Thielen.

Justin Jefferson had been hampered throughout camp by a hamstring injury. His name did not appear on any day of the Week 1 report.

So they’ll have Jefferson, Nailor, and Addison for the opener.

Tackle Christian Darrisaw, who tore an ACL in a regular-season game against the Rams midway through the 2024 regular season, is listed as questionable. Veteran safety Harrison Smith is doubtful with an illness.

Out for the Vikings are running back Zavier Scott (ankle) and defensive lineman Elijah Williams (hamstring).