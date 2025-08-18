Jalen Nailor week-to-week with hand injury

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell delivered good news about Justin Jefferson on Monday, but the update on another wideout wasn’t so positive.

O’Connell said at his press conference that Jalen Nailor is week-to-week with a hand injury. O’Connell said that Nailor is working through different options for next steps in his recovery.

Nailor had 28 catches for 414 yards and six touchdowns for the Vikings last season.

If the injury keeps Nailor out into the regular season, they’ll be thin at wide receiver. While Jefferson is returning to practice after missing weeks with a hamstring injury, Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three weeks of the year. Lucky Jackson, third-round pick Tai Felton, and Jeshaun Jones are next on the depth chart for the Vikings.