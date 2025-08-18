 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Nailor week-to-week with hand injury

  
Published August 18, 2025 03:27 PM

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell delivered good news about Justin Jefferson on Monday, but the update on another wideout wasn’t so positive.

O’Connell said at his press conference that Jalen Nailor is week-to-week with a hand injury. O’Connell said that Nailor is working through different options for next steps in his recovery.

Nailor had 28 catches for 414 yards and six touchdowns for the Vikings last season.

If the injury keeps Nailor out into the regular season, they’ll be thin at wide receiver. While Jefferson is returning to practice after missing weeks with a hamstring injury, Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three weeks of the year. Lucky Jackson, third-round pick Tai Felton, and Jeshaun Jones are next on the depth chart for the Vikings.