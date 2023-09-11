Jalen Pitre released from hospital

Texans safety Jalen Pitre is out of the hospital.

Pitre was taken to a Baltimore hospital on Sunday after he suffered a bruised lung during the Texans’ 25-6 loss to the Ravens. Pitre remained under observation overnight and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Pitre has been released on Monday.

The Texans returned to Houston on Sunday night and Pitre will now be able to join them in making the trip back home. There’s no word on his outlook for a return to the field at this point.

Pitre was injured while making a tackle on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the second quarter. He had two tackles before his injury.