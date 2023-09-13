Jalen Pitre sits out Wednesday’s practice and is day to day with bruised lung

Texans safety Jalen Pitre watched Wednesday’s practice, but he did not participate.

Coach DeMeco Ryans called Pitre “day to day” after the second-year player spent Sunday night in a Baltimore hospital with a bruised lung. Pitre returned home Monday.

He took a knee to the chest on a blitz.

“Jalen is in good spirits,” Ryans said, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s fine. He’s back with us. We’re happy to have him back in the building. Just seeing him, the smile on his face, it just brightens everyone’s day, so it’s good to see him back in the building. He’ll still be day to day. We’ll see where he ends up.”

The Texans likely won’t have either of their starting safeties against the Colts , with Jimmie Ward still out of practice with a hip injury. Eric Murray started in place of Ward, and M.J. Stewart, who joined the Texans in a backup role in 2022, replaced Pitre.

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) did not practice Wednesday, and right tackle George Fant (shoulder) was limited.

Starting linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle/wrist), tight end Dalton Schultz (thigh), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), wide receiver John Metchie (hamstring) and safety Grayland Arnold (hamstring) all had limited work. Starting wide receiver Robert Woods received a rest day.