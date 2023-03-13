Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins are working on a revised deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins are working on a revised deal

  
Published March 13, 2023 05:33 AM
nbc_pft_ramseytrade_230313
March 13, 2023 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the Dolphins’ move to nab Jalen Ramsey from the Rams for TE Hunter Long and a third-round pick.

In trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins also have acquired his contract. That contract eventually will be revised.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it hasn’t happened yet. The final result will entail reduced cash in 2023, more cash in 2024, and a full guarantee for 2023 and 2024.

In short, he’ll emerge from the trade with a better contract, as expected .

Under the existing deal, Ramsey would have only $12.5 million fully guaranteed, in the form of 2023 base salary.

He’s currently due to make $17 million in 2023, $18.5 million in 2024, and $19.5 million in 2025.

Ramsey also will get an indirect raise by swapping California’s maximum individual tax rate of 13.3 percent for Florida’s zero point zero . While he’ll still pay state taxes for road games (when road games are played in states with state income tax), Ramsey will realize a significant difference when it comes to home games.

Consider this fairly simple example. At a salary of $18 million per year (i.e., 18 weekly checks of $1 million each), a home game in California costs $133,000 in taxes. In Florida, it costs not one red cent.

The Ramsey trade meshes with a prediction Deion Sanders made when Ramsey first arrived with the Rams. Although it took longer than Deion expected, the reasoning was solid: “One thing is that Jalen is a businessman. . . . Taxes in California , the cost of living in California is not feasible to a guy who’s just coming out of Florida.”

It’s an important angle for players to remember as free agency arrives. Agents may not care, because they get their percentage regardless of whether state taxes are an issue. For players with options, however, it’s important to ask an accountant to crunch the numbers before making a decision.