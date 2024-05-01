 Skip navigation
Caleb Williams opens as the betting favorite to be offensive rookie of the year

  
Published May 1, 2024 04:51 AM

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams enters his first NFL season as the betting favorite to win the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year award.

Williams has +200 odds, making him the clear favorite, via DraftKings. If Williams wins the award, he’ll be the first No. 1 overall pick to do so since Kyler Murray in 2019.

The player with the next-shortest odds is Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick whose betting odds are +600.

The other rookie quarterbacks with rookie of the year odds are Washington’s Jayden Daniels at +650, Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy at +800, New England’s Drake Maye at +1600 and Denver’s Bo Nix at +1600. Atlanta’s Michael Penix, who is expected to spend his rookie year (and perhaps a few years beyond that) backing up Kirk Cousins, is an extreme long shot at +6000.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers’ odds to win rookie of the year are +1200, and he’s followed among the wide receivers by Kansas City’s Xavier Worthy at +1600, Chicago’s Rome Odunze at +2200, Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas at +2500, Buffalo’s Keon Coleman at +3000 and Indianapolis’s Adonai Mitchell at +3500.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is a long shot at +3500, and every running back is an even longer shot: Cardinals running back Trey Benson has the shortest odds among running backs at +4000.

For extreme long shots, Chargers tackle Joe Alt, Titans tackle JC Latham, Jets tackle Olu Fashanu, Saints tackle Taliese Fuaga and Bengals tackle Amarius Mims are all listed at +30,000, meaning a $100 bet on any of them would yield a $30,000 payoff. No lineman has ever won offensive rookie of the year.