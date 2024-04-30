 Skip navigation
Jaguars will not exercise 2025 option on Mac Jones’s contract

  
Published April 30, 2024 03:57 PM

The Jaguars announced over the weekend that they are exercising their fifth-year options on the contracts of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, but they did not make an announcement about a third option.

That’s the one they hold on the contract of quarterback Mac Jones after acquiring him in a trade with the Patriots earlier this year. Jones will be backing Lawrence up and picking up the option for 2025 would guarantee him the same salary of $25.664 million that Lawrence is now in line to make.

Given the different roles the two players have on the team, it comes as no surprise that Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports that the Jaguars will pass on Jones’s option.

That puts Jones on track to become a free agent in 2025, but it remains to be seen if there will be any chance for him to get playing time that would allow him to make the case for another chance as a starter.