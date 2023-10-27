Jalen Ramsey listed as questionable, Tyreek Hill set to play

Tyreek Hill is set to play against the Patriots on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be joining the wide receiver in the Miami lineup.

Ramsey has been back at practice for a couple of weeks and reports have indicated that he will make his 2023 debut against New England, but the Dolphins have not confirmed them. Ramsey is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

A decision on playing him won’t come down to the wire. Ramsey will have to be activated by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in order to play this weekend.

Hill has no injury designation at all after missing Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury. He said he would play on Thursday and head coach Mike McDaniel said the same on Friday.

The Dolphins also listed running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), safety Jevon Holland (concussion), wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), fullback Alec Ingold (foot), cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), and cornerback Cam Smith (foot) as questionable for Sunday.