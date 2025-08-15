Jalen Ramsey: Steelers took care of me, Cam Heyward is next

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey got a raise when he joined the Steelers in a trade with the Dolphins this offseason and he’d like to see one of his new teammates get the same consideration from the team.

Defensive end Cam Heyward would like to revisit a contract that calls for him to make $14.5 million for the 2025 season and has not been fully practicing as he tries to get the Steelers to agree to a change. The topic came up when Ramsey and fellow Steelers corner Darius Slay were guests on Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast and Slay said that they “stand on the table” for Heyward to get what he wants from the team.

Ramsey noted that Steelers General Manager Omar Khan acquired both corners this offseason and also got a new deal done with edge rusher T.J. Watt while echoing Slay’s message.

“We cant wait to be on the field with you Week 1,” Ramsey said. “After everything goes down, everything’s situated. We need all of y’all out there man, Mr. Omar. Man, got a lot of respect for you Mr. Omar. Taken care of me, TJ, Slay. Cam is next. We excited man. We got potential to do something great if we got all our guys out there happy and feeling like they’re valued. I know a little something about feeling valued and getting what you deserve. I’m with you, I’m with you.”

A busy Steelers offseason also included the signing of Aaron Rodgers and trades involving wide receivers DK Metcalf and George Pickens, but we’ll have to wait to find out if it will also include a new deal for the longest-tenured members of the club.