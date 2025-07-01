 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Ramsey will continue wearing No. 5 jersey in Pittsburgh

  
Published July 1, 2025 03:47 PM

New Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey will keep his preferred jersey number in Pittsburgh.

Ramsey posted a picture on social media of his Steelers jersey, with the No. 5. That number previously belonged to cornerback D’Shawn Jamison, who will be fighting for a roster spot in training camp after he spent last season with the Steelers’ practice squad but never got in a game.

This will mark the fifth consecutive season that Ramsey has worn the No. 5 jersey. He wore it for the Dolphins in 2023 and 2024, and wore it for the Rams in 2021 and 2022.

In his first NFL stop, with the Jaguars, Ramsey wore the No. 20 jersey, and he kept wearing No. 20 when he was traded to the Rams in 2020. But in 2021, when the NFL opted for less restrictive jersey numbering rules, Ramsey wanted to switch to a single digit and wore No. 5.

Ramsey wore No. 8 in college at Florida State.