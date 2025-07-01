Jalen Ramsey will continue wearing No. 5 jersey in Pittsburgh

New Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey will keep his preferred jersey number in Pittsburgh.

Ramsey posted a picture on social media of his Steelers jersey, with the No. 5. That number previously belonged to cornerback D’Shawn Jamison, who will be fighting for a roster spot in training camp after he spent last season with the Steelers’ practice squad but never got in a game.

This will mark the fifth consecutive season that Ramsey has worn the No. 5 jersey. He wore it for the Dolphins in 2023 and 2024, and wore it for the Rams in 2021 and 2022.

In his first NFL stop, with the Jaguars, Ramsey wore the No. 20 jersey, and he kept wearing No. 20 when he was traded to the Rams in 2020. But in 2021, when the NFL opted for less restrictive jersey numbering rules, Ramsey wanted to switch to a single digit and wore No. 5.

Ramsey wore No. 8 in college at Florida State.