Jalen Reagor to join Chargers practice squad

Former first-round pick Jalen Reagor has found a new team.

According to multiple reports, Reagor is signing with the Chargers practice squad.

Reagor, Philadelphia’s No. 21 overall pick in 2020, was most recently with the Patriots. He appeared in 11 games for the club in 2023, catching seven passes for 138 yards. He also returned seven kicks for 221 yards, including a 98-yard touchdown.

Reagor previously spent the 2022 season with the Vikings after two seasons with the Eagles. He has 79 career receptions for 937 yards with four touchdowns.