 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalon Walker, James Pearce out for Falcons’ final preseason game

  
Published August 20, 2025 10:55 AM

The Falcons won’t have either of their first-round picks on the field for Friday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

Head coach Raheem Morris announced that edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce will both sit out of the game.

Walker played in the first preseason game this month, but did not play against the Titans last weekend because of the groin injury that will also sideline him for the finale. Pearce does not have an injury, but Morris said at his press conference that he’s “really pleased” with where the rookie is at this point.

The team will turn its attention to getting both players ready for Week 1. The Falcons open the season at home against the Buccaneers.