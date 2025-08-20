Jalon Walker, James Pearce out for Falcons’ final preseason game

The Falcons won’t have either of their first-round picks on the field for Friday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

Head coach Raheem Morris announced that edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce will both sit out of the game.

Walker played in the first preseason game this month, but did not play against the Titans last weekend because of the groin injury that will also sideline him for the finale. Pearce does not have an injury, but Morris said at his press conference that he’s “really pleased” with where the rookie is at this point.

The team will turn its attention to getting both players ready for Week 1. The Falcons open the season at home against the Buccaneers.