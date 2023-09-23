Jamaal Williams lands on injured reserve

The Saints are going to be without running back Jamaal Williams for a while.

Williams has been placed on injured reserve due to the hamstring injury he suffered in last Monday’s win over the Panthers. Williams had already been ruled out for this weekend and will now miss at least three more games before he’ll be eligible to return to the lineup.

Alvin Kamara remains out for one more game due to a suspension. Tony Jones Jr. and Kendre Miller will be the running backs on Sunday with Taysom Hill likely to see action as a ball carrier as well.

The Saints also announced that they have elevated defensive backs Johnathan Abram and Cameron Dantzler from the practice squad. Cornerback Paulson Adebo and tight end Foster Moreau have been ruled out after being listed as questionable to face the Packers on Friday.