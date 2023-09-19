Jamaal Williams needs “some time” to recover from hamstring injury

Saints running back Jamaal Williams left Monday night’s game with a hamstring injury and the team does not expect him back right away.

Head coach Dennis Allen said at a Tuesday press conference that Williams will miss “some time” as a result of the injury. Allen did not put a more specific timeline on when Williams might be able to return to action.

Assuming “some time” means more than this week, the Saints will likely be signing Tony Jones to their 53-man roster. He’s been elevated from the practice squad the last two weeks and scored two touchdowns on Monday night after Williams left the game.

Jones was the only backup to Williams because Kendre Miller was scratched with a hamstring injury. If Miller isn’t healthy this week, the Saints may need to add another back along with Jones because Alvin Kamara will be serving the final game of his suspension.