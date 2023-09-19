Jamaal Williams questionable to return for Saints

The Saints may be down to one running back for the rest of Monday night’s game against the Saints.

Jamaal Williams left the game and went to the locker room during the second quarter. The team announced that Williams is questionable to return due to a hamstring injury a short time later.

Tony Jones Jr. was elevated from the practice squad on Monday and is the only other active running back. Alvin Kamara is suspended through Week Three and Kendre Miller is inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Williams had nine carries for 29 yards before leaving the game. The Saints lead 6-3 as the first half nears its conclusion.