Jamal Adams: It was a “no brainer” to join a team “kicking everybody’s ass”

After being released by the Titans in October, safety Jamal Adams found a new squad, signing with Detroit’s practice squad.

With several injuries on defense, Adams can potentially provide some depth as another option. Adams seemingly wasn’t expecting to get any kind of opportunity with a contender like Detroit but is grateful for it.

“I mean, they’ve been kicking everybody’s ass,” Adams said, via Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press. “So I’m fortunate enough to, again, just to be on a team that’s rolling like that. And whatever I can do to help, that’s what I’m here for.

“It’s a dream come true,” Adams added. “They didn’t have to call me. They didn’t need me — they’ve been doing phenomenal. So just to get that call from a first-class organization like the Detroit Lions, it’s a no-brainer for me. I’m just grateful for my opportunity, and wherever they want me out there, whenever they call my name and call my number, I’m there.”

Adams appeared in just three games for Tennessee this season before he was released. While he has been a safety throughout his career, he’s played in the box a lot, closer to the line of scrimmage. That experience could make him valuable for a team that has lost several players along its front seven.

“I just feel like I can do a little bit of everything,” Adams said. “Whatever they ask me to do, I’m definitely going to do it to the best of my ability and just fly around and continue to make plays.”

Adams, 29, has appeared in just 13 games since the start of the 2022 season. He appeared in nine contests for Seattle last year, recording 48 total tackles with seven talkies for loss, two QB hits, and two passes defensed.