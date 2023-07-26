 Skip navigation
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly

Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks, Tariq Woolen begin camp on PUP list

  
Published July 26, 2023 03:05 PM

The Seahawks will begin training camp with several players on the physically unable to perform list.

Seattle announced safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, cornerback Tariq Woolen, tight end Noah Fant, nose tackle Austin Faoliu, and nose tackle Bryan Mone have all been placed on PUP. Nose tackle Jonah Tavai has also been placed on the non-football injury list.

Adams is returning from a torn quad while Brooks and Mone suffered torn ACLs during the 2022 season.

Woolen had arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason program.

Additionally, the Seahawks are signing defensive back Chris Steele, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. After going undrafted last year, he spent time with the Dolphins and Steelers. He did not appear in a regular-season game in 2022.