Jamal Adams ruled out with concussion

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams played only 15 snaps last season, tearing his quadriceps tendon in the first game. It took him 385 days to get back on the field.

His return lasted only nine plays Monday night.

Adams, who started along with Quandre Diggs and Julian Love in a three-safety set, went low to tackle Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on a scramble. Jones’ left knee landed in the side of Adams’ helmet.

Adams was wobbly as he stood up, and he needed assistance getting off the field.

He went into the sideline tent before angrily exiting, yelling at the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. Adams was escorted into the training room for a concussion evaluation, and the Seahawks have ruled him out with a concussion.

Adams narrowly missed a sack of Jones and had two tackles.

The Giants lost rookie center John Michael Schmitz on the second series. He left for the locker room with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. Ben Bredeson replaced him at center, with Shane Lemieux coming in at left guard.

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee) also is questionable.