Jamal Adams will return to practice on a limited basis this week

Safety Jamal Adams will return to practice this week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

“He should be on the practice field this week taking snaps. First time,” Carroll said, via video from the team.

The Seahawks activated Adams from the active/physically unable to perform list before the start of the season, so he wouldn’t be required to miss four games. But he isn’t ready to play yet.

He will be limited in his return to practice.

“Let’s take it one day at a time,” Carroll said. “He’s going to have a limited amount of plays as he gets back and re-enters, but he’ll get individual work and start getting some of the basic stuff just to get him back out there.”

Adams played only 15 plays in the 2022 season opener before tearing a quadriceps that has kept him out since. His return to individual work is progress as he works his way back to game action.