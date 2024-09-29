Ja’Marr Chase TD puts Bengals up 14-7

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said this week that’s he happy to be back to having fun with his teammates after settling his contract issues with the team and he’s having a little more fun on the field on Sunday.

Chase caught a short pass from Joe Burrow, broke a tackle and then rambled 63 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter. The Bengals now lead the Panthers 14-7.

After Chase Brown scored the first touchdown of the game for the Bengals, the Panthers answered with an 11-play, 70-yard drive for a score of their own. Running back Chuba Hubbard scored on a three-yard run and has 13 carries for 47 yards on the day.

Chase’s touchdown is his only catch, but Tee Higgins has five catches for 49 yards so far.