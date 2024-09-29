 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ja’Marr Chase TD puts Bengals up 14-7

  
Published September 29, 2024 02:01 PM

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said this week that’s he happy to be back to having fun with his teammates after settling his contract issues with the team and he’s having a little more fun on the field on Sunday.

Chase caught a short pass from Joe Burrow, broke a tackle and then rambled 63 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter. The Bengals now lead the Panthers 14-7.

After Chase Brown scored the first touchdown of the game for the Bengals, the Panthers answered with an 11-play, 70-yard drive for a score of their own. Running back Chuba Hubbard scored on a three-yard run and has 13 carries for 47 yards on the day.

Chase’s touchdown is his only catch, but Tee Higgins has five catches for 49 yards so far.