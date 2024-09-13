Ja’Marcus Ingram: It felt like the ball just fell out of the sky

The Bills remade the back end of their defense this offseason and they were down another defensive back on Thursday night due to Taron Johnson’s forearm injury, but the new faces looked pretty good in Miami on Thursday night.

Interceptions ended two of the first three Dolphins drives and cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram made it three picks in the third quarter. It was the second of the night for Ingram and returned that one 31 yards for a touchdown that all but ended the competitive portion of the 31-10 Bills win.

Ingram said he felt like the ball “fell right out the sky,” but being in the right place at the right time is rarely an accident on a football field and head coach Sean McDermott said it was a result of the effort that the 2022 undrafted free agent has made since joining the Bills.

“Ja’Marcus comes in again, gets another big play for us, and that’s great to see. And these guys work hard, you know, so good things happen when you work hard. And sometimes the ball finds you like that,” McDermott said, via the team’s website.

The Bills had a rocky start to the season against the Cardinals, but they settled down in the second half of that game and were firing on all cylinders Thursday night, so it looks like the revamped defense is in the right groove.