 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ja’Marcus Ingram: It felt like the ball just fell out of the sky

  
Published September 13, 2024 07:58 AM

The Bills remade the back end of their defense this offseason and they were down another defensive back on Thursday night due to Taron Johnson’s forearm injury, but the new faces looked pretty good in Miami on Thursday night.

Interceptions ended two of the first three Dolphins drives and cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram made it three picks in the third quarter. It was the second of the night for Ingram and returned that one 31 yards for a touchdown that all but ended the competitive portion of the 31-10 Bills win.

Ingram said he felt like the ball “fell right out the sky,” but being in the right place at the right time is rarely an accident on a football field and head coach Sean McDermott said it was a result of the effort that the 2022 undrafted free agent has made since joining the Bills.

“Ja’Marcus comes in again, gets another big play for us, and that’s great to see. And these guys work hard, you know, so good things happen when you work hard. And sometimes the ball finds you like that,” McDermott said, via the team’s website.

The Bills had a rocky start to the season against the Cardinals, but they settled down in the second half of that game and were firing on all cylinders Thursday night, so it looks like the revamped defense is in the right groove.