Ja’Marr Chase can match a rare feat on Sunday

  
Published October 26, 2025 12:07 PM

Andrew Berry’s loss has been Ja’Marr Chase’s gain.

The arrival of quarterback Joe Flacco in Cincinnati has sparked an incredible run by receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He had 10 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Packers in Week 6, only days after Flacco arrived. On the following Thursday night against the Steelers, Chase caught 16 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown.

On Sunday against the Jets, Chase can become only the third player in NFL history with three straight games of 10 or more receptions and a receiving touchdown. It was first done by Chargers receiver Keenan Allen in 2017. It was matched by Saints receiver Michael Thomas in 2019.

With 13 catches, Chase would have the most ever in a three-game span. Thomas has the current record, with 38.