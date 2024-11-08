Ja’Marr Chase had an NFL record 457 receiving yards against the Ravens this season

No player in NFL history has done what Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has done to the Ravens this season.

Chase had 264 receiving yards against the Ravens on Thursday night, following his 193-yard game against the Ravens in Week Five. That gives Chase a total of 457 receiving yards against Baltimore this season, an NFL record for receiving yards against one opponent in a single season.

The previous record belonged to Art Powell of the Oakland Raiders, who totaled 428 receiving yards in two games against the Houston Oilers in 1963. Powell, who died in 2015, has been largely forgotten by today’s NFL fans but was one of the great receivers of the American Football League. (The NFL recognizes all statistics from the AFL in its official records.)

Powell’s record stood for 61 years, until Chase broke it last night. But unlike Chase’s Bengals, Powell’s Raiders beat the Oilers in both games. Chase made history against the Ravens this season, even as his Bengals lost twice.