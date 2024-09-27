Ja’Marr Chase is happy his contract “BS” is over (the Bengals are, too)

The drama has ended between the Bengals and receiver Ja’Marr Chase. And that’s good news for the Bengals.

First, Chase is once again all in with his team, even though he reportedly believes the team wasn’t truthful with him about whether he’d get a new deal this year.

“All this BS that was going on this offseason and prior to the season, I’m just happy that it’s over with,” Chase said Thursday, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I’m finally playing ball and having fun with the guys. That’s what matters most for me.”

Second, the Bengals will have Chase’s services in 2024 for only $4.8 million. Even if it will cost them more in new-money APY when he signs a new deal presumably in 2024, nothing changes the fact that they will have paid less than $5 million to one of the best receivers in the NFL for his fourth season.

Chase didn’t hold out of training camp because, after three days, he would have lost a $3.8 million roster bonus. He ultimately considered not playing in Week 1. He decided to join his teammates.

He’s due to make $21.8 million in 2025, the option year of his 2021 rookie deal. He could still refuse their best offer next year.

This year, we’re told that the Bengals ultimately offered Chase a deal with a new-money average of $35 million per year, matching Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. We’re also told that the structure of the offer was not good.

Whether Chase signs in 2025 will depend largely on whether the team puts together a better structure. Still, for now, the Bengals have managed to delay Chase’s massive raise, keeping him for the slotted amount of his first-round rookie deal.