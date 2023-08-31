Ja’Marr Chase: Joe Burrow looks good, having him healthy is the most important thing

When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury in training camp, his close friend and teammate Ja’Marr Chase said he thought Burrow should take his time and heal up, even if it means missing the start of the regular season. Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday, so it looks like missing the start of the season won’t be necessary.

Chase still says that Burrow getting healthy and staying healthy is the Bengals’ top priority, but he says that from what he could tell on the practice field, Burrow is ready to play.

“He looked good. I didn’t see hobbling, I didn’t see much. He doesn’t look like he’s having any problems,” Chase said. “When Joe’s out there, it’s a little more dialed in. He’s stayed positive about the whole situation. It’s all about the health and how he feels. That’s the most important thing this year. We want to get him back, make sure he’s healthy, 100 percent healthy.”

From all indications, Burrow will be on the field when the Bengals start the season in Cleveland on September 10.