 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men’s basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar’s 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_westernamsegment_230804.jpg
121st Western Am quarterfinals recap
nbc_golf_gc_utahchamplitesround2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men’s basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar’s 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_westernamsegment_230804.jpg
121st Western Am quarterfinals recap
nbc_golf_gc_utahchamplitesround2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ja’Marr Chase: I told Joe Burrow not to play Week 1, heal up for later in the season

  
Published August 5, 2023 05:01 AM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out of practice with a calf injury, and if wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase gets his way, Burrow will be out at the start of the regular season as well.

Chase said on NFL Network on Friday that he took his time to heal from the hip injury he suffered last season, and was glad he did when he was healthy for the playoffs. Chase believes Burrow should do the same.

“I told him, in all honesty, I don’t want him there,” Chase said. “I sat out an extra game just to let my hip heal all the way up. You don’t want to cause problems later in the season. As long as you’re there after Week Five and on, we’re good, brother.”

Chase said Burrow doesn’t know when he will be ready to play.

“He told me he’s going to see how he feels when the time comes. He doesn’t know when he’ll be back, but he’ll be back soon,” Chase said.

The Bengals open the season against the Browns on September 10, and if Burrow isn’t ready to go, Trevor Siemian would be throwing to Chase in Cleveland.