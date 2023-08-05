Ja’Marr Chase: I told Joe Burrow not to play Week 1, heal up for later in the season

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out of practice with a calf injury, and if wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase gets his way, Burrow will be out at the start of the regular season as well.

Chase said on NFL Network on Friday that he took his time to heal from the hip injury he suffered last season, and was glad he did when he was healthy for the playoffs. Chase believes Burrow should do the same.

“I told him, in all honesty, I don’t want him there,” Chase said. “I sat out an extra game just to let my hip heal all the way up. You don’t want to cause problems later in the season. As long as you’re there after Week Five and on, we’re good, brother.”

Chase said Burrow doesn’t know when he will be ready to play.

“He told me he’s going to see how he feels when the time comes. He doesn’t know when he’ll be back, but he’ll be back soon,” Chase said.

The Bengals open the season against the Browns on September 10, and if Burrow isn’t ready to go, Trevor Siemian would be throwing to Chase in Cleveland.