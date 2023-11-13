Ja’Marr Chase no longer on Bengals injury report

It looks like wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s back won’t be one of the injury worries for the Bengals during their short week leading up to Thursday’s game against the Ravens.

Chase was listed as questionable to play against the Texans on Sunday with an injury he suffered during the team’s Week Nine win over the Bills, but he started and played 54 snaps during the 30-27 loss to Houston.

Chase had five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, which suggested all was well physically and Chase is not listed at all on the team’s Monday injury report.

The Bengals didn’t hold an actual practice on Monday, but estimated that defensive end Trey Hendrickson (knee), wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle), and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (knee) wouldn’t have practiced. Hendrickson was injured on Sunday while Higgins and Hubbard both sat out against Houston. Word on Monday is that Higgins is likely going to miss Thursday’s game as well and head coach Zac Taylor said it will be tough for Hendrickson to play.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader would have rested on Monday. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (knee), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder) were listed as limited participants.