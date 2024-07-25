Ja’Marr Chase refuses to say Patrick Mahomes’ name when asked the best player in the NFL

The NFL is unveiling its annual Top 100 players list, in which the players themselves vote on the best players in the league. Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t want to say who’s No. 1.

When Chase was interviewed for the TV show where the list is unveiled, he refused to say the name of the No. 1 player. When the interviewer said, “I don’t know who you’re talking about,” Chase said, “Yeah, you do,” and he was clearly talking about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But he didn’t want to say it.

“I’m not saying him. I give credit when it’s due, but I’m not saying his name,” Chase said. “I’m not saying his name, brother. I’m sorry.”

Chase said he would vote for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow if he had to declare someone No. 1, because he wouldn’t say the name of a certain Chiefs quarterback who has won the last two Super Bowl MVPs.

“I’m not saying that guy’s name. He’s good, he’s amazing, he’s good -- I’m not going to lie. I’m salty, though. I’m a little salty. Two years in a row. I’m putting Burrow first,” Chase said.

The Bengals will be at Kansas City in Week Two, where Chase will see the best player in the NFL up close, even if Chase won’t say so.