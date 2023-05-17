Ja’Marr Chase sets goal of setting “every receiver record” Bengals have

Ja’Marr Chase didn’t struggle to come up with an answer for a question about his goals for the 2023 season.

Chase set the Bengals franchise record for single-season receiving yards with 1,455 yards during his rookie season and he posted another strong year in 2022. For his third year in the league, Chase wants to rewrite the rest of the Bengals record book.

“Cincinnati stuff. Stuff to have my name written around this whole facility,” Chase said, via the team’s website. “Every receiver record they have.”

T.J. Houshmandzadeh set the receptions record with 112 catches in 2007 and Carl Pickens caught 17 touchdowns in 1995. If Chase claims either or both of those records, chances are good that the Bengals will be extending their playoff run to a third straight year.